COAS highlights security threat from growing IS in Afghanistan

PARACHINAR: During the Parachinar visit on Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan Army will continue its efforts to bring back normalcy in the country, highlighting the security threat from across the border as the Islamic State is gaining strength in Afghanistan and growing exploitation of sectarian violence.

He said, “We need to remain united, steadfast, prepared and vigilant against this threat which has an agenda of exploiting sectarian fault-line. Our security forces are symbol of national integration so is our security apparatus; we are one nation”.

He also highlighted the need for higher degree of border coordination between Pakistan and Afghanistan and security cooperation to ensure peace.

Gen Bajwa was briefed in details about security situation and recent terrorist incidents. He interacted with local tribal elders and representatives of the sit-in. After offering prayer for those martyred, COAS expressed his grief on loss of precious lives.

He explained the delay caused in his visit due to weather interruption as well as the foreign trip earlier. Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) IGFC Mazhar Shaheen Mahmood were also present at Parachinar, and implemented directions of COAS in taking care of the victims and the affected families.

He said that we as a nation have given unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism and we shall succeed. “Our enemies shall never succeed to lower our resolve or to divide us” COAS remarked. While appreciating the efforts of KP Frontier Corps (FC) and local administration, the army chief acknowledged their contributions by considering their large sacrifice for national cause.

It should be mentioned that at least 126 brave soldiers of KP FC have lost their lives while 387 received injuries during their duty in Kurram Agency alone. “FC KP is a professional force inclusive of all tribes and sects performing their duties selflessly” Gen Bajwa said.

Speaking at the occasion Tribal elders expressed their full confidence and trust in Army and its leadership. “We stand with our Security Forces and our blood is for our motherland. We all are Pakistani’s and Muslim,” the elders remarked.

Later on, COAS also met representatives of sit-in and listened to their concerns. “While administrative concerns will be pursued with the executive body, suggestions regarding security mechanism are being incorporated forthwith. We can only be effective when locals are part of the security and vigilance,” he said.

Army chief has made the following announcements:

While there are clear evidences of hostile foreign hands in recent incidents, local facilitators and abettors have been apprehended who will be tried in military courts; Additional Army troops have been moved in Parachinar to enhance its security while FC troops are being beefed up on Pak-Afg border to seal it effectively; Toori Razakars are also being dovetailed on check posts; Safe city project for Parachinar by installing CCTV cameras in line with the ones in Lahore and Islamabad will be undertaken; Fencing of border is already in progress; More sensitive areas of FATA are being fenced in Phase 1 while complete Pak-Afg border including in Baluchistan will be fenced in Phase 2; Firing by FC troops while handling mob situation post blast is being inquired and those responsible shall not be spared; FC commandant has already been changed. Notwithstanding the irreparable loss, four Shaheeds and injured due to firing have been given separate compensation by FC; Army Public School Parachinar is named after Maj Gulfam Shaheed and it will be upgraded to Cadet College in due course; Trauma Centre will be established at Parachinar by Army while local civil hospital will be upgraded for better medical care by civil administration; Govt. has now announced compensation for Parachinar victims at par with other such victims elsewhere in the country; All Pakistani’s are equal; and Army fully supports mainstreaming of FATA which is being pursued and its early implementation is essential for enduring peace and stability.

