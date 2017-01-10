COAS , Gen Nicholson visit together Miranshah

Rawalpindi

General John W. Nicholson, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan visited Pakistan on Monday. On reaching Pakistan the visiting General had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

COAS appreciated role of erstwhile International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and presently Resolute Support Mission (RSM) Force for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

COAS acknowledged continuous support of RSM to enable Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) for enhancing the capacity and capability to independently tackle security challenges in Afghanistan.

COAS emphasized requirement of Pak-Afghan bilateral border security mechanism for which RSM can play important role.

Later, General John Nicholson and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS jointly visited Miranshah,North Wazirastan Agency.

Visiting General was briefed by General officer commanding, on Operation Zarb-e- Azb and progress on the socio-economic activities including return of TDPs. Visitors were taken to Miranshah bazaar where they saw the development work being undertaken by Pakistan Army.

General John Nicholson appreciated successful Operations conducted by Pakistan Army. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the requirement of bilateral border security coordination.

Earlier on arrival at Miranshah, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt commander Peshawer Corps received the visiting Generals.—SABAH