COAS for more intelligence coop with Afghanistan

Phones Ghani, condoles deaths in terror attack

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa made a telephone call to President Ashraf Ghani to condole the loss of life in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan.

He expressed sympathy with families of the victims and empathized on the tragic series of events that have befallen people of both the brotherly countries over the last many years.

COAS reiterated Pakistan’s cooperation with Afghan Govt and people to eliminate the scourge of terrorism which is affecting peace and stability of the whole region. He emphasized that Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism of all hue and colour and has eliminated all safe havens in the process.

COAS suggested a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation to put a stop to and fro movement of terrorists across the border. He said that the elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by the blame game.

Both nations should rather focus on capitalizing upon the gains of successful Zarb e Azb in Pakistan. President Ashraf Ghani thanked General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his sentiments and reiterated that both nations must work together for peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, at least seven civilians, including a women and three children, were killed when their truck hit a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

The villagers were travelling from Pacheer Agam district to a nearby village in Nangarhar province, Hijratullah Rahmani district governor of Pacheer Agam said.

“Unfortunately, in the blast, seven civilians, including a woman and three children were killed and one wounded,” he said.

No one claimed responsibility, but the interior ministry in a statement blamed “enemies of peace and stability,” a term Afghan officials use to refer to Taliban.

Nangarhar is also home to militant Islamic State group fighters, who are trying to expand their presence in Afghanistan by winning over sympathisers, recruiting followers and challenging the Taliban on their own turf. Afghan civilians are paying a heavy price for the escalating conflict across the country.