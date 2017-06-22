COAS discusses matters of mutual interest and regional security with Turkish President

ANKARA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an and discussed with him matters of mutual interest and regional security.

COAS General Bajwa thanked the President for perennial Turkish support to Pakistan and its role in bringing peace and stability in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and contributions by Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and militancy.

The Turkish President said that Islamic countries can contribute immensely towards global peace and stability and OIC offers a platform to do that through conflict resolution and dialogue. He said that Pakistan plays a very important role towards that end and multi faceted cooperation between the two brotherly countries will have a positive influence.

Both noted that Turkey and Pakistan can always count on each other’s unconditional and sincere support.

