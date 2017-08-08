coas for concerted efforts for supremacy of Constitution

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that efforts must continue with other elements of national power to defeat terrorism. Chairing 203rd Corps Commanders Conference here on Monday, he said this is vital for establishment of rule of law and supremacy of Constitution. The forum undertook a comprehensive review of internal and external security environment. It also deliberated upon regional security situation specially Afghanistan and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security. The Army Chief said Pakistan looks forward to a trust based mutual cooperation with Afghanistan which can achieve the objectives of durable regional peace. The forum was also briefed about the situation along the Line of Control. It acknowledged positive long term effects being achieved through operation Raddul Fasad. General Bajwa appreciated successful conduct of operation Khyber-4 in a most inhospitable terrain of Rajgal with minimal casualties. This was made possible through high standards of professionalism. The Army Chief also expressed full satisfaction on Army’s commitment to national defence and security.