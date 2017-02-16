COAS cautions against terrorists regrouping in Afghanistan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday cautioned against the terrorists trying to regroup in safe (havens) in Afghanistan and attempting to spread doubts and despondency in the society saying it was the collective responsibility of everyone to frustrate their nefarious designs.

“The active cooperation among the valorous citizen of the country, the Army, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies is cornerstone of Pakistan’s success against terrorism”. The Army Chief observed while talking to tribal elders and the security forces Jawaans during his visits to Mohmand and Bajaur agencies. Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt and other senior army and FC officials were also present on this occasion.

According to the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué the army chief met troops and also had interaction with the tribal elders. Besides, General Bajwa also met the kins of those who embraced martyrdom during terrorists attack at Ghalanai the headquarters of Mohmand agency on Wednesday and offered respects and condolences with the bereaved families.

He lauded the role of LEAs at Mohmand agency with particular reference to Levies for thwarting the suicide attack and minimizing the loss of lives.

The army chief also appreciated troops for effectively responding to the cross border attack from Afghanistan on Pakistani post last week.

“The terrorists are trying to regroup in safe havens in Afghanistan and are attempting to spread doubts and despondency in the society, hence we all collectively shall fail their desperate maneuvers.”

General Qamar Bajwa said adding the efforts to ensure that Pakistani soil was not used against any other country shall continue and expect from others to reciprocate in the same manner. “Hostile agencies should avoid playing with regional peace and stability as we reserve the right to respond, despite our current policy of restraint.” He maintained.

The Chief of Army Staff assured the local tribes that Pakistan army would continue its efforts to improve infrastructure in FATA including roads, health, education and community development projects.

The army, COAS said, fully supports initiatives for mainstreaming of FATA being undertaken in accordance with the wishes of the people of the tribal region.