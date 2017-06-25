COAS asks Kabul, others to ‘do more’

We won’t allow our territory to be used by any other country

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

The army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday stated that it was about time for the other stake holders particularly Afghanistan to do more in the fight against terrorism.

Chairing a high-level security meeting following the recent spate of violence that killed around 80 people in terrorist attacks across the country, the army chief was briefed in detail about the recent incidents and their manifest linkages with terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan operating under the patronage of NDS and RAW.

He said that since 9/11, Pakistan is one of the few countries which have borne the brunt of terrorism and made monumental sacrifices to effectively neutralise the menace in its state territories.

“Unfortunately our sacrifices against terrorism are not well acknowledged and we are often subjected to demand of do more,” the army chief was quoted as saying by the Inter Services Public Relations.

It was concluded that while counter terrorism efforts by Pakistan continue, it is time now for the other stake holders particularly Afghanistan to ‘do more’.

Gen Qamar reiterated that the Pakistan army will continue its efforts to positively contribute towards regional peace and stability and shall not allow use of our territory against any other country.

The army chief appreciated efforts of security forces, intelligence and other Law Enforcement Agencies in foiling countless terrorist activities through ongoing ‘Operation Radd ul Fasaad’.

He expressed his resolve to eliminate the men ace to ensure safety and security of Pakistan and its resilient people who are real strength of their brave security forces.

The Pakistan Army had launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad earlier this year following a spate of terror attacks in the country, which claimed more than a hundred lives and left hundreds of others injured.

The operation seeks to eliminate the “residual/latent threat of terrorism”, consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders.

Hundreds of suspected terrorists have reportedly either been killed or arrested in raids carried out by security personnel since the start of the operation.