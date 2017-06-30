COAS approves Safe City Project for Parachinar: DG ISPR

PARACHINAR: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Genral Qamar Javed Bajwa has approved the Safe City Project for Parachinar.

Talking to media in Parachinar, he said, “The Army Chief has issued instructions to resolve the problems raised by the tribal elders.”

He said, “Under the directives of the Army Chief, army troops have arrived in the area and security situation will be improved.”

Referring to propaganda on the social media to give sectarian color to the events in Prachinar, he urged the nation to shun communalism and said, “We are all Muslims and Pakistanis and the security of Pakistan and its people is of equal importance.”

He expressed confidence that, “The menace of terrorism will be defeated with unity.”

He said, “The process of fencing the Pak-Afghan border has commenced which will be completed in two phases.”

“During the first phase, sensitive areas will be fenced from where terrorists try to enter Pakistan whereas fencing along the entire border will be completed during the second phase,” he said.

He said, “The requirements of Parachinar blast victims are related to both politics and security.

He said, “Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has already directed immediate breakthrough in demands regarding security.”

Meanwhile, the COAS arrived in Parachinar to meet the families of Parachinar twin blasts victims and tribal elders.

On the occasion, he was briefed about the security situation in the area. The locals and tribal leaders expressed full confidence and trust in Pakistan Army and its leadership.

They said, “We stand behind the army.” They also pronounced that, “We are Pakistanis and Muslims only. Our blood is for Pakistan.”

The tribal elders remarked that, “We understand challenges and contributions of our brave forces.”

The Army Chief expressed solidarity with the victims of the latest terrorist attack in the tribal areas where at least 72 people were killed due to market area twin blasts on June 23. Many of these victims have been laid to rest.

However, a large number of the victims are under medical treatment. The injured people were transferred to developed medical facilities through rescue operations by the armed forces and other organizations.

