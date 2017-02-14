COAS approves combing operation in South Punjab

Rawalpindi

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a crucial corps commander meeting at General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the army chief was briefed about the suicide blast at Mall Road, Lahore.

The Army Chief also approved the combing operation inside South Punjab during the meeting.

He let it be known that the Punjab Government should be taken into confidence over the combing operation in South Punjab.

It was also decided in the Corps Commander’s meeting that strict action would be taken against all those outfits that have become operational after changing their names.

Earlier, the army chief also visited the residence of Capt (retd) Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed and offered condolences to his family.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore and chaired security meeting at Corps Headquarters.

Lt General Sadiq Ali, Commander Lahore Corps and intelligence agencies briefed him on the Lahore bomb blast.

The said, “Such incidents could neither lower our national resolve nor can affect our ongoing efforts against terrorism. He said that terrorists of all hue and colour, their masters, financiers, planners and abettors including from outside will be hunted across the country, held accountable and responded to. Our gains over the years cannot be reversed.”

He appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies in tracing culprits of the blast which have resulted in to important apprehensions overnight including few Afghans. He directed to expedite efforts to unearth complete network.

Talking about its linkage to sabotage forthcoming PSL final match at Lahore, COAS said that Army will extend full support to all concerned for holding the event as scheduled.

Later, COAS visited bereaved family of shaheed DIG Mubeen and offered Fatiha.

Talking to mother of the Shaheed, the COAS said that sacrifice of his brave son and those by the nation shall not go waste. “We have to defeat this inhuman brutal mindset and as a nation we shall,” he added. He also expressed grief and condolences with other bereaved families of the last night blast.

The COAS also visited injured at Services Hospital.—NNI/INP