Coal project Shahbaz’s achievement

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and his entire team on completion of 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period of 22 months.

In a statement here, the Minister said it was an exemplary achievement of the Chief Minister who attained an impossible task. This venture had risen as an innovator in the historical backdrop of power sector as completion of a 1320 megawatt power plant within a record period of 22-months was not only a record in China but also the whole world around, he added.

Khalil Sandhu said that the dream of completion of this project couldn’t be achieved without support of CM Shahbaz Sharif and obviously under his dynamic leadership, this project was completed.

He said that CM Shahbaz Sharif displayed the role of an ideal leader and people of Pakistan would always remember his wonderful role.