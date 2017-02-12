CNS visits foreign ships, while Indian Ocean conference continues

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zakaullah visited foreign ships, who are here for multinational exercises “AMAN-17” to exchange views on issues about Indian Ocean and trade safety and other issues.

In the meantime, the 3-day conference on Indian Ocean-challenges and strategies—went on for the second day Sunday, and tomorrow Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will address one of its session.

The war games of the exercise in which submarines, and airforce, and various Pakistani and foreign warships will display their firepower will be witnessed on Tuesday by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Several speakers spoke on the maritime conference. The first speaker of the day, Rear Admiral (Retd) Pervaiz Asghar expressed his thoughts on “Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Ocean Trade Regime”.

Mr Kamran Nasir CEO, JS Global Bank discussed the export opportunities for Pakistan arising out of increased maritime connectivity in the western Indian Ocean Region. He was followed by Admiral (Retd) Dr. Jayanath Colombage from Sri Lanka, who dwelt on the issues of “Economic Impact of Sustainable Fisheries Management in the Indian Ocean Region”. Dr. Ijaz Shafi Gillani, Chairman Gallup Pakistan was the Chief Guest of this session.

The following session of the day was on the theme of Marine Environment and Ocean Governance in which Dr. Wang Dakui from China emphasized on having a cooperative mechanism for Indian Ocean Region to deal with environmental hazards and early warning risk assessment. Dr. Steen Christensen, from International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), shed light on regional collaboration amongst countries in the Indian Ocean for better coastal management and ocean governance.

Dr. Nuzhat Khan from National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) presented a paper on “Marine Protected Areas and Challenges to Local Populace from Conservation and Marine Ecosystem”: Dr. Shahid Amjad from Institute of Business Management discussed medium and long term issues affecting management of sustainable fisheries in Indian Ocean. Mr. Abdul Munaf Qaimkhani, Deputy Inspector General Forests was the Chief Guest of the Session.

The 7th International Maritime Conference is being held in tandem with the 5th biennial multinational Naval Exercise “AMAN 2017”. The events are being attended by more than 36 Navies including eminent speakers and delegations from across the globe.