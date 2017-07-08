CNS lauds Pakistan cricket team on winning ICC Champions Trophy

Islamabad

In a bid to acknowledge and pay homage to Pakistan Cricket Team on the historic win of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan Navy hosted a reception dinner today. Mr Riaz Pirzada Minister for Inter-Provisional Coordination, Mr Ahsan Iqbal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms, Mr Shahryar Mohammad Khan Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB officials, team management and civil dignities were also present. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the host of the ceremony.

During the informal address, the Naval Chief highly appreciated the display of the team work and esprit de corps by the players during the tournament, especially in the final match for bringing laurels for Pakistan. He further added that Pakistan Navy like entire nation is proud of entire Pakistan cricket team.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy is specially proud of ex PN serviceman Fakhar Zaman, who remained part of Pakistan Navy cricket team for seven years and has become symbol of Pakistan as well as of Pakistan Navy, for his impressive performance throughout the tournament. The Naval Chief also applauded Captain of the team Sarfaraz Ahmed who played an instrumental role by uniting as well as leading entire team and playing as one unit thereby achieving this glorious feat.

The Naval Chief remarked that winning the ICC Champions Trophy is a matter of great pride for all of us in Pakistan Navy and that it is a great pleasure to celebrate the success with our cricket team heroes. The Naval Chief also praised PCB Officials/ management, Selection Committee, PSL management and entire team for their untiring contributions towards winning this Champions Trophy for the first time by defeating arch-rivals in the final.

The Naval Chief who himself is a recipient of President Pride of Performance for outstanding performance in Yachting and twice Gold medalist in Asian Sailing Championship besides representing Pakistan in Olympics Yachting regattas acknowledged that Pakistan has tremendous talent and Pakistani sportsmen are well capable to win championships in other sports disciplines as well.

Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in promotion and organizing sports in Pakistan and remained a major contributor and producer of National and International level players in sports like CISM, Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Swimming, Squash and Kabaddi.

Chief of the Naval Staff also awarded medals among the winning heroes and champions.