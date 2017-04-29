CNS chairs safety review meeting

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Navy’s Annual Safety Review for the year 2016 was held at Bahria Auditorium on Friday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was chief guest on the occasion. The safety review is held every year with an aim to create safety awareness and inculcate safety culture among naval personnel, which provides a road map to further enhance safe working environment in Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah while addressing the audience, expressed his satisfaction over adherence to safety culture in Pakistan Navy. The Naval Chief further added that Safety Review is actually a process of self-accountability, which helps to evaluate and gauge the safety standards in the light of occurrences of yester year. The Naval Chief highlighted that during war or peace time, safety and professionalism complement each other in the successful execution of naval operations. However, besides constraint of resources, provision of war equipment entails that we must be mindful of safety protocols in order to keep precious lives and costly equipment safer during all evolutions.

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah further said that professionalism is indispensable to nurture a robust safety culture which can only be attained through effective training and devotion. He emphasized that adherence to safety rules doesn’t construe that one should become timid and reluctant during execution of professional duties, rather, each one of us is expected to be pre-emptive and dauntless besides following the SOPs during the execution of the mission.