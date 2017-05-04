CNIC of 1510 persons blocked

Islamabad

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Pakistan has blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) of 1510 persons listed in the 4th schedule of Anti-terrorism Act.

The bank accounts of these persons have also been frozen. NACTA has sent the data of these persons to all banks after blocking their CNIC. NACTA sources further said that process to cancel their passports, arm licenses and driving licenses is also underway.

The list of persons included in the 4th schedule has been prepared with the help of security agencies and police. —INP