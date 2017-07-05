CNG stations to remain closed

Islamabad

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, operating in Punjab and Federal Capital, would remain closed for 24 hours from today (Tuesday) due to some technical fault in the lone Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) terminal.

“Supply to CNG stations have been suspended for 24 hours after verbal intimation by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, citing some technical fault in the RLNG terminal,” All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha informed APP Tuesday.

He expressed concern over the supply suspension to CNG outlets, saying that it would shatter confidence of motorists as the CNG industry already was passing through severe crisis and was now on path of revival.

Paracha underlined the need for constructing more RLNG terminals to ensure smooth supply of gas to CNG sector at par with other industries, commercial as well as domestic consumers.—APP