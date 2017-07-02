CNG prices slashed by Rs2.50/litre

Islamabad

All Pakistan Condensed Natural Gas Association on Saturday announced to slash down the prices of Condensed Natural Gas to Rs 2.50 per litter in Punjab and Islamabad with the immediate effect.

Central Chairman APCNGA Abdul Ghyas Piracha in press release issued here said CNG prices have been slashed by around Rs2.50 in Punjab and Islamabad.

Meanwhile Paracha said that latest kits which are compatible with EFI cars and public transport and light cylinders weighing up to 20 kgs will hit the market very soon which would be a great experience for motorists.

Giving background for reduction of prices of CNG he said the prices of oil and Liquified Natural Gas have reduced in the international market, therefore, the benefit is being on passed on to the consumers of the environmentally friendly fuel.

Paracha said that the prices of CNG have been deregulated in Punjab, therefore the price of the fuel may vary a little at different filling stations but a similar price reduction will be offered to the .

However, he said that the CNG operators will fix retail price keeping in view the quality of gas, cost of generator, local taxes and other expanses.

He said PSO is importing the LNG while additional expanses like regasification, transportation by SSGC, transportation and distribution by SNGPL etc. are added in it which is determined by the OGRA while taking decision regarding pricing.

He said that prices of CNG continue to slide which is resulting in popularity of the clean fuel; around one thousand CNG stations have become operational in Punjab while the CNG outlets in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are witnessing crowd of motorists.—APP