CM’s notice sought on unfair distribution of irrigation water

Sukkur

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has urged Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to take action against the Irrigation officials who are responsible for unfair distribution of irrigation water. A meeting of the SCA at its office here Sunday also requested the CM to set up an information mechanism so that the farmers who were planning to cultivate rice and chili crops were kept abreast of the water shortage in the province. The meeting, chaired by SCA’s President Dr Syed Nadeem Qamar, observed that though the water level at the Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages had increased during last week, the shortage of water in the province was not yet addressed.

They complained that the tail-end growers were particularly hit by the shortage. The meeting suggested the government to establish a cell in the Sindh Irrigation Department and Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) which could update farmers about the water situation in the irrigation system on daily basis.—APP