CM’s message on Malalah Day

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said here Tuesday that Malalah Yousafzai had set a glowing example for the Pakistani girl students with her bravery and audacity.

In his message on the Malalah Day, he added that struggle of Malalah Yousafzai for the promotion of education and elimination of menace of fanaticism was a beacon of light. There is no doubt that Malalah Yousafzai has achieved laurels in the younger age.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Malalah Yousafzai has become a symbol of bravery and passion, and is a matter of pride for the whole nation. She has become an example of hard work, valor and courage.

She defeated the conspiracies of making the nation hostage to darkness of ignorance.

She voiced against fanaticism in the period of barbarity by working for peace and promotion of knowledge. He said that Malalah has defeated the conspiracies of keeping the nation victim to darkness of ignorance with her courage and passion and she is a ray of hope for the girls striving for education.

In fact, she is the true face of modern, tolerant and peaceful Pakistan, he added.

She has also emerged as a symbol of peace and knowledge before the whole world and her success is unprecedented.

The students should learn from the struggle of Malalah Yousafzai as the purpose of celebrating this day is to expedite the efforts for the promotion of girls’ education, concluded the Chief Minister.