CM vows to free Karachi from mafias

Inaugurates bridge at Hawks Bay

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that he was working hard to make Karachi free from crime, encroachment and all kinds of mafias, so that people could lead a peaceful and prosperous life.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Younisabad Bridge at Hawksbay Y-Junction, here, he promised that the people would feel a pleasant change in the next few months after the completion of various development projects, said a statement issued here.

The Chief Minister said that the Hawksbay bridge was originally built in 1982 but its condition deteriorated over time, therefore, the bridge and its connecting roads have been constructed at a cost of Rs. 219 million.

He said, “We have not only constructed the two lane bridge of 378 metre but also constructed 2.14 kilometre approach roads from both the sides—Y-junction and Manora. The bridge connects the city with the island of Manora, he added.

Murad Ali Shah further said that the road from Gul Bai (Kul Bhai) to Younisabad bridge would also be repaired. The Chief Minister further said that he has directed Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon to get the development works of Baba Bhit jetty completed at the earliest.

He directed the Karachi Mayor to start the reconstruction of Jetty of Shams Pir, which was constructed in 1992 and now its condition has become very poor.

The Chief Minister also spoke about Rs. 10 billion Karachi package. He said that the package had initially 21 schemes but later two of the schemes found unfeasible, therefore, now 19 schemes are in hand.

He said that there were some teething problems at the beginning but now work has been launched everywhere in the city.

Murad Ali Shah said the pace of work is not as fast as he thought, but, he added, he keeps monitoring the pace and quality of work.

He deplored that some people have started criticising him that works have not been completed yet. “I assure you that by the end of June the city would give a pleasant look,” he assured.

The Chief Minister said all the schemes under Karachi Package would be completed well in time. Another Rs. 10 billion would be allocated in the next budget to make the city beautiful, he added.

He said, “Since most of the roads and their adjoining areas are dug up for want of development works, therefore there was some issue of traffic jam”.

The Chief Minister said, “We have restored law and order with the support of people of Karachi and now have launched a targeted operation against street crime and drug mafia”.

On the occasion, Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar also spoke.

Earlier, the Chief Minister alongwith Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar performed launching ceremony of the Younisabad bridge by unveiling the plaque.

The ceremony was also attended by Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Farukh Ahmed, Metropolitan Commissioner Badar Jameel Mendhro, Planning Director of the Project Niaz Soomro and representatives of local bodies.