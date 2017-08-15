CM visits Manawan hospital

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif paid a surprised visit to Manawan Hospital after the flag hoisting ceremony at the Lahore Fort. He inspected various parts of the newly constructed Manawan Hospital and checked the quality of medical facilities being provided there.

The 100-bed hospital is spread over 49 Kanal of land. He wished happy Independence Day to the hospital administration and doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the state-of-the-art equipment and modern medical facilities have been provided at the hospital for the latest medical treatment.

He said the hospital is a gift for the people living at the border area and this is providing relief to the local people. He directed the administration of the hospital to make it a model for other hospitals. He said Punjab has the credit of setting the trend of international standard hospitals for poor. He said Recep Tayyip Hospital in Muzzafargarh, Burns Unit in Multan and Shahbaz Sharif Hospital in Lahore are a few examples where best medical facilities are available for the distressed humanity.