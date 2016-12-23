CM urges new KE management to invest in system improvement

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the new management of K-Electric to upgrade the supply, transmission and distribution system so that uninterrupted power supply to the citizen of Karachi could be made.

This he said while talking to a delegation of new KE management led by its Vice President Mr Xia Meixing along with CFO Chen Wenhao, Head of Project Mr Shi Mingwei, head of Generation Mr Pan Lomgxin, Chief Generation & Transmission officer Mr Dale Sinkler.

The Principal secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch and Secretary Energy Agha Wasif were also present, said a statement here on Thursday.

The chief minister said that there was dire need of improving the entire K-E system, including generation, transmission and distribution. “You will have to reduce the tariff and will have to give special incentives to the people living in slum areas and katchi abadis so that every consumer can pay the bill,” the Chief minister said.

The chief minister said that he was working hard to generate electricity through different sources. A power project at Nooriabad would start generating 100 MW next year and “I have requested the federal government to provide gas so that its capacity could be made double and the center has assured for the purpose, he said.

The Vice President KE, Mr Xia Meixing said that he has stared the process of taking over KE for which his company has worked out an incentive plan in power tariff and would work together with the government for community development.

He said that his company, Shanghai power supply was one of the largest companies in the world.Shanghai is industrial hub of China and they were providing smooth supply of power to industrial units, commercial areas and domestic consumers.

He said that his company would invest $9 billion to enhance the entire system of KE and would also announce packages for poor domestic consumers. “Our plan is to enhance commercial and industrial activities by providing them uninterrupted power supply whatever they want,” he said.

It would be the utmost effort of the company to make electricity affordable by every one in the city, the KE VP said. The chief minister said that reduction in power tariff and making affordable rates would be in the interest of the company because everyone would be able to afford it.

“You have to reduce line losses of the company and to trickle down its benefits to the consumers. Costly electricity is not affordable, therefore illegal means were adopted by people to use it,” he said. He assured the new management of his full support.—APP