CM terms Sindh budget better than those of other provinces

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that Sindh government had presented better budget compared to other provinces of the country. He said that the provincial government gave Rs 8 billion to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) last year whereas Sindh government spent Rs 7 billion on schemes which were visible to everyone. This he stated during the general discussion on Budget 2017-18 on the floor of Sindh Assembly here. Earlier, the session started with the recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. He said that the target of agriculture income tax had been fixed at Rs 1 billion. Murad further said that under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) among 1,700,000 individuals Rs 2000 per person would be distributed. He said that the provincial government had also increased budget of minorities. Murad expressing element of doubt said that assembly might not continue the next year and dissolved.

The people of the province were alongwith the PPP and they would remain with it. In an allusion to the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khuwaja Izharul Hassan, he said that Khuwaja had forgotten the sacrifices of Sindhi people. Adding that when they (Mohajir) came to Sindh, Sindhi people embraced them. The Chief Mnister said that the PPP protest against load shedding in the province. He said that Mayor of Karachi had requested for granting Rs 9 billion. He further said that he asked the Mayor to pay attention to complete the schemes which were under process. Murad said that Rs 210.2 billions were released till yesterday on different heads and Rs 161 billion had been spent so far. He said that Sindh unveiled a tax-free budget. He rejected the perception of not spending on Karachi’s development.