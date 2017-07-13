CM takes notice of recovery of body from MPA’s house

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the recovery of body of 16-year-old servant from the house of MPA Shahjehan in the area of Akbari Gate and has sought a report from the CCPO Lahore. He also ordered to hold an inquiry of the incident. The chief minister said strict action should be taken against responsible persons under the law. He assured that justice would be ensured at every cost to the bereaved family and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured sister of the boy.—APP

Related