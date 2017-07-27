CM takes notice of rape incident, Prof murder

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the incident of rape with a girl on the order of local Punchayat in Muzaffarabad area of Multan. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister sought a report from CPO Multan on the inhuman incident. He directed the police to take stern action against the responsible persons under the law and ordered to provide justice to the bereaved family by taking indiscriminate action against the criminals by registering case against them.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, a case has been registered against the criminals and 20 persons including head of the Punchayat have been arrested while police is also raiding for the arrest of other criminals.

Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident of murder of Prof. Dr. Mehmood Aleem, a famous doctor of Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

He has sought report from RPO Faisalabad and ordered to arrest of criminals involved in the murder at the earliest.