CM takes notice of violation of rules in recruitment of educators

Staff Reporter

An orphan girl from Bhakkar, Mudassrah Parveen called on Chief Minister Punjab Mu-hammad Shahbaz Sharif here today. The Chief Minister expressed anger over selection committee for the recruitment of educators for not interviewing Mudassrah Parveen even though she had qualified the written test. He issued orders to made the former DCO Bhakkar an OSD and suspend all members of the selection committee including the EDO educa-tion.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of one million rupees for the poor girl, and said the Punjab government will provide every possible help to Mudassrah and her sisters. He said the recruitment process of educators should be scru-tinized and the scrutiny should be started after adopting comprehensive mechanism. He said Mu-dassrah and other students should be interviewed again and hiring should be done purely on merit. He said new selection committee should be constituted to conduct interviews again.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said there is no justification of giving less marks to Mu-dassrah and it is very regrettable that the girl was called for interview and she was not interviewed and in this matter the selection committee has vio-lated merit. He said the attitude of the former DCO Bhakkar was not fair, the girl will be provided justice and those who violated rules and merit do not deserve to hold their offices.

Mudassrah Parveen told the Chief Minister that her parents have died, she has three sisters and no brother and she lives with her uncle. She said she was called for interview but her inter-view was not conducted. She said she went to the office of the then DCO Bhakkar, but he also did not listened to her complaint. Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team presented investigation report into the matter.