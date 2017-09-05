CM takes notice of firing incident

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the firing incident outside the election office of NA-120 in Islampura and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he said those responsible for the firing should be arrested and legal action should be taken against them.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Gojra.

In a condolence message issued here, he expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured persons. He also sought a report of the accident.