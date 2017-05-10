CM takes notice of amputation of hand

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sought report from the RPO Sheikhupura about an incident of amputation of hand of 13-year old domestic servant after torture in Wayyanwali area of Sheikhupura.

The Chief Minister directed that the culprits involved in torture and amputation of hand of the boy be arrested and they should be dealt with according to the law.

He also directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the affected boy, and assured the victim family that justice would be ensured at every cost.