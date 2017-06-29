CM suspends DSP, SHO over injury by kite string

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strict notice of injury to a five-year-old boy due to kite string in Misri Shah area, here, and ordered to suspend DSP Misri Shah Zulfiqar Butt and SHO Shad Bagh Ibrar. The chief minister said that incidents of kite-flying despite ban were deplorable and ordered that strict implementation of ban on kite-flying be ensured. The violators should be prosecuted indiscriminately and the injured child be given best treatment facilities, he further said.