CM summons meeting of apex committee

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of apex committee today to deliberate over allowing cricket authorities to conduct final match of Pakistan Super League 2017 in the provincial capital. The meeting to be convened today will review progress made under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad as well as implementation of National Action Plan.

It is likely that the apex committee will adopt an official stand in the meeting over either having PSL final played in Lahore or Dubai. Corps Commander Lahore, GOC and other high-level officials will participate in the meeting which is going to be presided over by Shahbaz Sharif.