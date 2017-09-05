CM Sindh visits Izhar’s residence, condemns terror attack

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the residence of the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and a leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan who had survived an assassination attempt in Karachi last Saturday. While vehemently condemning the attack, Murad Ali Shah assured that the assailants would not be spared and would be brought to book soon. He said that he was personally looking in to the matter.

He also deplored the callousness of the attackers for targeting those emerging after offering Namaz-i-Eid. The Chief Minister said that a policeman laid down his life to provide protection to Khawaja Izhar. A youngster was also killed in the attack. He said that the leaders of the MQM-P had been provided security.

The security of those facing security threats, would enhanced further. Condemning terrorism, Murad Ali Shah said that concerted efforts would have to be made to find a solution to this menace at a national level. Efforts regarding this are being made at the provincial level as well. The federal government has also been approached to put certain organizations on the watch list. It includes some 94 ‘Madaris’.

The Sindh Chief Minister was of the view that the conspiracy for attack on Izhar was not hatched in the metropolis or in the province. Khawaja Izhar was attacked when he emerged after offering Eid ul Azha prayers in a mosque in the area on Saturday. The police took prompt action and in an encounter killed one of the assailants while the others managed to escape. Further investigation was in progress, a spokesman of the Sindh police pointed out.—APP

