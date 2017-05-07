CM: Sindh receives Rs67b divisible pool less share

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was ready to work day and night if the federal government decides to announce NFC award but “I think they won’t do this.”

This he said that while talking to media at Expo center that he visited along with Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar this afternoon. He said that the NFC Award should have been finalized and given to the provinces but the federal government was reluctant, otherwise proper working had already been done.

Replying to a question, he said that he doesn’t remember exact figures but “I think during the last 10 months Sindh has received Rs67 billion less than its share,” he said and hoped the transfers of funds most probably would be increased during the last two concluding months of the current financial year to cover te shortfall.

He said that the provincial governments cannot present their budgets before the presentation of the federal budget because the provincial government would know what the federation was giving to them for making their budgets.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had held a number of meetings on the old ADP schemes and most of them he has priorities to complete them during the next financial year. “I trying to develop financial management in terms of development works- this would not only help to reduce throw-forward {of funds} but it would help to improve financial health of the province,” he said.

Talking about on-going development works, the chief minister disagreed with a journalist that the work was slow. “I usually visit these schemes without informing media and the executing officers just to see the pace and quality of works,” he said.

He deplored that some people do not want to see development of the city- they feel threatened and also foresee their bleak political future. “No matter let the people stage sit –in and protest but I am would never stop development of the city and would be continuously serving the people of this city,” he vowed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that as far as K-IV is concerned it would be completed very soon and its phase-II would be started before end of his government tenure.—NNI