CM Sindh asks Khaqan to share draft policy on LNG import

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah just after attending the CCM meeting in Islamabad has written a letter to federal minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources urging him to circulate draft policies for import of LNG and its utilization and implementation of Article 158 and article 172(3) of the constitution at the earliest.

The letter further says “the committee made the following decisions, “The Ministry of Petroleum and natural Resources (MoPNR) shall place LNG Policy before the council and, The MoPNR shall submit a policy paper before the CCI in respect of implementation of article 158 and 172(3) of the constitution.”

The letter also says “It is, therefore, requested to please share respective summaries for CCI along with draft policies for import of LNG and its utilization, implementation and Article 158 and Article 172(3) of the Constitution at the earliest prior to its placement before CCI for deliberations.

It may be noted that the federal government had approved the import of LNG and its utilization policy without bringing it in the CCI. The provincial government of Sindh along with other provinces have pressed the federal government that the LNG import is a CCI subject, therefore import policy must be approved from the CCI meeting.

The Article 172(3) says that the concerned provincial government from where oil and gas reserves are discovered would jointly manage its control along with federal government. In other words, the federal and provincial governments would jointly manage the control on equal basis.

It may also be noted that the Article 158 of the constitution guarantees the right of the concerned province on gas from where it is produced to meet its requirement first and then share with other province, if it is in access.

The chief minister also discussed Flood Protection policy in the CCI meeting and presented a notification of former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that the flood protection was the job of federal government.

The federal government has prepared a flood protection plan of Rs177 billion and was pressing the province to bear expenditures. This item was discussed in detail and finally it was agreed that the provinces and federal government would share expenditures on 50:50 basis.— NNI