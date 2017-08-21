CM seeks report over death of youth in police custody

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of death of a youth due to police torture at Garden Town Lahore and sought a report. He has constituted an inquiry committee for investigation of the incident which includes Secretary Prosecution and DIG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh.

The Inquiry committee will submit its report after completing investigation within three days. The Chief Minister said that the responsible of incident should be identified and action be taken as per law. It may be mentioned that a youth Zohaib had fallen from a flyover while quarelling with police officials on August 14.