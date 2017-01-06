CM says Z A Bhutto laid foundation of new Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Shaheed Bhutto was a true leader who had the pain of the problems of people and founded PPP to ameliorate the lot of downtrodden.

This he said while addressing the gathering organised to celebrate birth anniversary of PPP founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here at People’s Secretariat Thursday evening.

He said Shaheed Bhutto came to power when Pakistan was bleeding because it one wing was chopped. The nation was in a fit of shock. He not only got 90,000 prisoners released but restored dignity of nation, made the constitution, developed the shattered country, created job opportunities in the country and abroad, made industrialisation and in short he put the foundation of new Pakistan- where everyone, including the minorities have equal constitutional rights to live.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was Shaheed Bhutto who left unremovable imprints on the body politic of this country. “ Now, everyone wants to be Bhutto but this is not an easy task – Shaheed Bhutto is the name of struggle, Bhutto is the name of sacrifice, sacrifice for the people of Pakistan, Bhutto is the name of martyrdom – the martyrdom that makes you live in the hearts and soul of poor people of Pakistan whom he served,” he said.

The chief minister said that it was Shaheed Bhutto who took the politics out of drawing rooms of feudal, Pir and Mir’s and gathered common people around him to do politics for people of this country. “It was his feat that those whom the feudal, Mirs and Pirs were not ready to sit them in their drawing rooms had defeated them in general elections. It was peoples power which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto demonstrated,” he said.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mola Bux Chandio, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani and others.

The ceremony concluded with cutting cake of Shaheed Bhutto’s birth day. All PPP leaders present there cut the cake.