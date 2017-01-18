CM reviews strategy for provision of clean drinking water

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here to review strategy regarding the provision of potable water in the light of the recommendations put forward at the two-day international seminar on clean drinking water.

The meeting decided to reconstitute the board of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company and it was decided that services of competent and experienced experts from the water sector would be hired.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the potable water project is a huge and multidimensional plan and the project will be advanced in a professional manner.

He said the project has already been delayed due to inefficient and negligence of former officers of the company, but now it will be implemented without wasting time and all related matter will be resolved at the earliest. He said those who are responsible for delay in the project will be held accountable and they will be taken to the task. He said the provision of potable water is the basic right of every citizen.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that negligence of the past will be compensated and the project will be advanced in phases with zeal and determination, and services of consultants of the World Bank will be hired.

He said there should be a technical wing for the effective implementation of this project. He said a clear and comprehensive plan should be evolved for the effective implementation of the potable water project and final recommendation should be presented in this regard in seven days.

He said now it is time to take practical measures and there should not be rhetoric any more on the subject so that potable water could be provided to the people of Punjab.

The Pakistan’s consular in Beijing, Planning and Development chairman, CEO Urban Unit, secretary housing, secretary energy and consultant from renowned German firm were also present on the occasion.