CM reviews rehabilitation of nonfunctional water supply schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here today to review rehabilitation of inactive water supply schemes.

According approval to rehabilitation of nonfunctional water supply schemes of the province, the Chief Minister directed to present a comprehensive roadmap next week for the restoration of still water supply schemes.

He said that rehabilitation of stationary water supply schemes will result in provision of potable water to a large population and added that this programme will have to be forwarded in a professional manner.

Shehbaz Sharif said that a separate institution will be setup for the restoration of static water supply schemes and it will be completely autonomous and take itself decisions. He said that innovation and modernization will have to be adopted by quitting traditional method. Work has to be carried out with innovation for achieving results, he added.

The meeting also reviewed progress on matters of Punjab Clean Cities Roadmap. The Chief Minister said that cleanliness of cities is our responsibility and maximum sanitation results in spreading fewer diseases. Member National Assembly Maj. ® Tahir Iqbal gave a briefing regarding rehabilitation of inert water supply schemes while Secretary Local Government apprised of different affairs of Punjab Clean Cities Roadmap.

Provincial Ministers Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Mansha Ullah Butt, Chairman Saaf Pani Company North, MNA Maj. ® Tahir Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab, Lord Mayor Lahore, secretaries and senior officials of concerned departments were present on the occasion.