CM reviews progress on ring road southern loop

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here today which was also attended by Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal in which progress on southern loop of Lahore Ring Road and other projects continued with the cooperation of FWO were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the completion of southern loop of Lahore Ring Road will expedite the economic and social activity and citizens of Lahore will get better transportation facilities. He said 22.4 KM long southern loop will be open for traffic by June or July and there is need to start work on the southern loop 3 project.