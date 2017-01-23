CM reviews progress on 100-bed hospital in Manawan

Call for innovative techniques to beautify cities

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high level meeting, to review progress on the under-construction 100-bed hospital in Manawan, Lahore.

The Punjab government and the administration of Indus Hospital decided to operate the hospital on the pattern of Badian Road Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said that the administration of Indus Hospital done a praiseworthy job by successfully operating the Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Badian Road Hospital to provide top quality facilities to the common man and the same model should be followed in the case of Manawan Hospital.

He said that the 100 bed hospital will be completed within the time limit and emergency facility will also be provided in the hospital.

Moreover, the widow of slain professor of Govt. Science College Wahdat Road and her minor son called on Shehbaz Sharif, who announced financial assistance of Rs. two million and house in Aashiana Housing Scheme.

Shehbaz assured the widow that those responsible for the murder will be brought to justice. He directed the police to complete investigation in the case as early as possible and immediately arrest the absconder accused. The CCPO told the CM that five out of six accused have been arrested while raids are being conducted to arrest absconder accused.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has given approval for installation of LED streamers in the city and other major cities of the province.

The Chief Minister gave this approval while chairing a meeting to review progress on various steps taken for the beautification of major cities of the province including Lahore.

The Chief Minister gave instructions that all necessary steps must be taken on immediate basis for the installation of LED streamers on poles.

He said for the beautification of cities, the concerned institutions would have to work innovatively and for this new and innovative techniques to beautify cities should be adopted.

The Chief Minister said like Lahore LED streamers would also be installed in other major cities in phased process which consequently would result in the beautification of cities.

Cities could also be beautified by horticulture and for spreading horticulture, “We have to move forward with modernity,” he added.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Lord Mayor Col (R) Mubashar Javaid, Commissioner Lahore Division, Director General PHA, Director General LDA, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other relevant authorities also attending the meeting.