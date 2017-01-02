CM reviews Karachi package

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that pace of development works of Rs 10 billion Karachi Package needs to be speed up because in the next financial year he is going to give another Rs 10 billion development package for the city.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review Development Package here at the CM House, said a statement here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Additional Chief Secretary M. Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Ramzan Awan, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Khan, PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro and concerned officers.

The Chief Minister was informed that the progress of Rs 884.23 million University Road from Hassan Square to NIPA is 10 percent while its other portion from NED to Safora Chowrangi of Rs 832 million has 12 percent progress.

On this the chief minister expressed his displeasure and said that portion from NED to Safoora was in bad condition.

“I want you to increase the work force and do the work at your maximum capacity,” he said and added he would personally visit the work site at any time.

When the Chief Minister was told that the progress of construction of Tariq Road, from Shaheed-e-Millat Road to Shahrah-e-Quaideen, started at Rs 569.819 million was 15 percent, he urged the project director to start work on both side of the road.

“When you have given Khalid Bin Waleed Road as an alternate route why work on one side has been taken up,” the CM asked and directed the Commissioner Karachi and DIG Traffic to remove cars parked on the footpath on the roads, including Khalid Bin Waleed Road within two weeks.

PD Niaz Soomro said that the construction of Hub River Road (balance portion) launched for Rs 658.295 million has 16 percent progress. The chief minister asked him why the work was not being carried out at night.

The meeting was informed that the survey of widening of Shahrah-e-Faisal from Metropole to Star gate of Rs 933.381 million, survey of construction of storm water drain from Jinnah Terminal to Chakora Nala to Natha Khan Bridge of Rs 149.988 million and survey of U-turn at Natha Khan Bridge for Rs 94.76 million, survey for construction of road from Khairpur Town to Link Road national Highway, including the portion connecting to Super Highway were in progress. This is a Rs 33.975 million scheme.

The reconstruction of Mosmyat Road of Rs 109.331 million has four percent progress. Remodeling of Baloch Colony Flyover and Construction of Road launched for Rs 63.935 million has 20 percent progress.

The PD said that construction of Pipri Filter Plant/Pumping Station Stage-I of Rs 666.99 million is in progress.

The schemes for which the bids have been opened include Reconstruction of Drigh Road Flyover, construction of Drigh Road Underpass along Shahrah-e-Faisal, including reconstruction of existing right turn bridge of Rs 662.599 million. Construction of Manzil Pump Flyover at N-5 Karachi for Rs 662.599 million, construction of underpass at Submarine Chowarngi towards Sunset Boulevard and rehabilitation of Karachi Zoo. The works would be awarded to well-reputed firms.

The chief minister was also informed that construction of Pipri filter plant/pumping station launched for Rs 666.99 million was in progress.