CM reviews affairs of Bab-e-Pakistan project

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said, it is our national responsibility to imbue the generation with aims and objectives of the Pakistan Movement. Presiding over a meeting on Saturday to review various affairs of Bab-e-Pakistan project, he said Pakistan came into being due to supreme sacrifices of our elders. In the meeting, an initial master plan of Bab-e-Pakistan project was presented which was approved by the chief minister.

He said all necessary matters be finalised to start work on the first phase of the project.He said besides indoor and outdoor games, swimming pools should be constructed and a plan be made for introducing modern facility of water sports.

He directed that the expansion plan of Walton Road should also be presented. Saad Rafique also attended the meeting whereas Punjab Assembly Member Yasin Sohal, the chief secretary, chairman Planning & Development, secretary Finance, commissioner Lahore division and officials concerned were present.

