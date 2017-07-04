CM Punjab inaugurates 1320 MW Sahiwal coal power project

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that completion of 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Plant in a record period of 22 months is a story of continued hard work, transparency, efficiency, trust and honesty. This project has not only set world record but also of China by completion in minimum period of time.

The Sahiwal Coal Power Project is first mega initiative of CPEC which has been playing a wonderful role in strengthening of national economy. The project which has been completed with a cost of Rs.180 billion.

He said this while addressing the special function held at the completion of 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Plant in Sahiwal today. The Chief Minister said that today is not an occasion of joy but a historic day as well. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, work on different projects of CPEC including energy was in progress very rapidly and therefore, Pakistan is heralding a revolution of progress and prosperity. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has played vital role in further strengthening Pak-Chinese friendship. However, some elements who overtly supported Pak-Chinese friendship have opposed it covertly. They have left no stone unturned to initiate negative propaganda about CPEC projects. “I am personally eyewitness that the sit-in organizers were requested upon that the President of our most trustworthy friendly country China is coming to Pakistan, so therefore, you may leave this place for some days. Political as well as military leadership tried their level best in this regard, but the sit-in organizes stick to their guns and refused to leave the place. The sit-in organizers, in fact, wanted to put the future of Pakistan at stake and the visit of Chinese President to Pakistan was postponed.”

The Chief Minister further said that Pakistan will continue to progress whether its Panama or Benama. Pakistan will continue to move further under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The projects are being completed despite sit-ins and lockdown.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inspected different sections of 1320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project. He also inspected the process of supply of coal along with Chinese officials. Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, administrator National Energy Administration and Vice Chairman NDRC China Nur Bekri and high officials of Chinese Company were also present on the occasion.