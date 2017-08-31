CM presents laptop, cash prize to Alisha Hijab

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday presented a laptop with a cheque of Rs 1 million to Alisha Hijab, a deserving but talented student belonging to the Chakwal district, for securing good position in matric exam.

The chief minister also gave away cheques of Rs 100,000 each to deputy headmistress, teachers and chief executive officer of the District Education Authority, Chakwal.

The chief minister congratulated her on getting good position in matric exam despite having fewer resources. He praised her parents, teachers and officials of the education department.

He said that students like Alisha Hijab were bright future of the nation, adding that she achieved good position with her hardwork and dedication in difficult times.