CM plans to launch Circular Railway on Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has directed Transport department to take all out efforts to float international tender for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project so that it could be started in December 25, the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on KCR here at the CM House on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the KCR is most important project and with our constant efforts it has been included into CPEC projects. “Now, I want to perform ground breaking ceremony of the project in December 2017, therefore plan may be made accordingly,” he said.

Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah briefing the chief minister said that the project has been approved by CDWP in May. “Now the project is being taken to ECNEC for approval,” he said. On this the chief minister directed Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to expedite the paper work for placing the project in ECNEC. “I want the international tenders for the project should be invited in October 2017,” he said.