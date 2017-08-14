CM pays tributes to martyrs

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of security forces near Pishin Stop, Quetta.

He paid tributes to the citizens and martyred security personnel and extended his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The CM said that such cowardly act of brutal enemy was highly condemnable. He said that we salute personnel of security forces and citizens sacrificing their lives on their country. Martyrs are heroes of the nation and their supreme sacrifices will not go to waste, he added.