CM pays tributes to martyred army major, jawans

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has paid rich tributes to the bravery and valor of Maj. Ali Salman and three jawans of Pak-Army who have embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in Timergara area of Upper Dir.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and said that Maj. Ali Salman, Havaldar Ghulam Nazir, Havaldar Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Karim have embraced martyrdom by bravely fighting the terrorists and the whole nation is proud of her brave sons who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

He said the nation salutes the bravery of these martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives for the secure tomorrow of the country and added that they are our heroes and their great sacrifices will not go waste.