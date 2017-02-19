CM orders strict security, audits of holy places

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Unmindful of the blame game between PPP, MQM leaders or the interior minister Chauhdri Nisar, the Sindh chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stuck to his guns, ordering strict security and thorough audit of all the holy and important places, like shrines, mosques, temples, churches etc. “We all have to place efficient system to fight against terrorists,” he was quoted as saying in a meeting he chaired in Karachi Saturday.

While Interior Minister Chaudhri Nisar had held the Sindh government responsible for failing to make headway in tracing the culprits of the Sehwan Sharif blast of Thursday, opposition leader Khursheed Shah dismissed charge that limbs and organs of blast victims were dumped in a dirty nullah, But the MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar did challenge the provincial government of shirking its responsibilities, and dishonouring the bodies of the dead which ought to have been treated with respect. He said the blame game between federal and provincial governments, would just not good and ought to be avoided

Sources said that the meeting at the CM House was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, IG Sindh AD Khowaja, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi. Later the meeting was joined by Special Assistant to CM on Auqaf Ghulam Shah, Secretary Auqaf Riaz Soomro and other concerned officers.

A press release said that briefing the Chief Minister, IG Police AD Khowaja said that some arrests have been made to trace the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar incident but it has quite clear similarities with the incident of Shikarpur blast. The chief minister said that he wants the case must be worked out at the earliest.

The IG said that some evidences have been collected from the shrine and they were being sent to Lahore for lab test. The chief minister constituted a committee under Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi to investigate the case from different angles and work it out at the earliest.

The divisional commissioners briefed the chief minister about the number of shrines, holy places of worships of different religions and sects and told him that they have beefed up their security.

The chief minister on the advice of chief secretary Rizwan Memon approved recruitment of local ‘Searchers- male and female, purely on merit by Auqaf department who would be given special training by the police.