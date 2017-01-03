CM orders recalling all doctors working as project directors

City Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday directed the Sindh Health Department to recall all the doctors working as project directors at different projects.

The Chief Minister, presiding over a development review meeting of the Health Department at the Chief Minister House, said, “This is not their (doctors) job – their job is to serve ailing people of the province and let them do their work.”.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Sikandar Mendhro, briefing the Chief Minister, said that there was a Rs. 14 billion development portfolio of the Health Department, said a press release issued here.

Over all there were 146 schemes, including 89 ongoing scheme of Rs. 14 billion, of them Rs5245.374 million had been released against which expenditures stood at Rs.1677.873 million, he added.

Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho said that there were also 57 new schemes of Rs.4631.250 million against which Rs.21.250 million had been released. The new schemes were in the approval phase, therefore, there were no expenditures so far.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over slow progress on six schemes of Karachi, which included Rs. 149.467 million Cardiac Emergency Centre Baldia, strengthening of Services Hospital for Rs.162.477 million, Rs.4.059 million up-gradation of Chemico-Bacteriological Lab, Rs.317.8 million Ancillary and other services hospital at Nipa, Rs.196.642 million establishment of Central Blood Bank and Rs.199.771 million upgradation of three Maternity homes at PIB Colony, Soldier Bazar and Patel para.

The Chief Minister expressed dismay when it was informed that some health schemes of Malir had not been taken up because their design approval was pending with the Director General Designs, Works and Services Department. Syed Murad Ali Shah has again convened the Health Department’s meeting on Wednesday to review development work.

Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) M. Waseem, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and other relevant officers attended the meeting.—APP