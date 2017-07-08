CM orders inquiry into lady doctors incident

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a departmental inquiry against three officials involved in the incident occurring at lady doctors hostel, Sahiwal, under the PEEDA Act. According to a handout issued on Friday, he expressed indignation over the incident. On the directions of the Chief Minister, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Ayub Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner (General) Babar Salman and DMS Hospital Dr Akhtar Raza have been made OSD. These officers have also been relieved of their duties.