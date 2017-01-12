CM orders clearing encroachments for Circular Railway Project

Salahuddin Haider

Chief minister Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting on rebuilding Karachi Circular Railway gave strict orders Wednesday to remove all encroachments from the 67 acres of land on its route, and sanctioned Rs 45 million initially for preparing feasibility of the vital project.

An official communication said that the meeting attended by Minister and secretary, Transport,, had a thorough discussion on a project which had served Karachi as life-line for its transport system, before being wound up in 1999.

Now that even tracks had been taken away from there, the task looks extremely difficult but the Chinese have shown interest in that, and will be asked to re-start a project, considered vital for solving the transport problem for ommuters and others.

The commissioner, Karachi, the announcement said, had been asked to start removing encroachments within a week.It had to be done, he said in forceful tone, making it clear that he meant business and his order should not be taken lightly. The commissioner should without loss of time have meetings with all deputy commissioners to kick-start work for no more delays will be tolerated.

He was told that KCR required an areas of 360 acres, will be 43 kilometres long,while 67 acres of its land were under illegal occupation for which 5,653 structures will have to be demolished.Divisional superintendent,Railways said that over 29 acres land were under occupation near Wazir Mansion, the birth place of the Quaid-e-Azam in Kharadar,another 2 acres from Wazir Mansion to Orangi Nullah, 1.5 acre from there to Nazimabad, another 2.5 acres from there to Liaquatabad, and from there to Gilani Railway station another 3.25 acres were under illegal occupation.

Further land of 2 acres upto Urdu University, another 4.25 acres upto Karachi University, and another once acre to deepo Hill also needed to be cleared. The total estimaet for huge project is 2.6 billion dollars, the meeting was told.

The chief minister said that work had to be done and speedily because he was focused on developing Karachi as quickly as possible.