CM to open ‘Interiors Pakistan’ exhibition on July 7

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate three-day grand 8th Furniture Exhibition “Interiors Pakistan” at Karachi Expo Centre on 7th July. Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq on Saturday announced that PFC is organizing the 8th Interiors Pakistan exhibition in Karachi and have a lot of expectation as Karachi is a commercial hub, said a press release issued here.

Unfolding the distinctive features of the mega event he said that “Interiors Pakistan” is an opportunity for the largest furniture companies and interior designers in Pakistan to display their products.

The exhibition promotes the furniture and associated products made in Pakistan. The Council expects that there will be over 200,000 visitors on the success of the previous exhibitions.

He further said with its previous experience, PFC remains one of the most distinctive channels for regional and international companies to penetrate the global market. It is renowned among international buyers for quality, value and wide selection of all types of furniture, he added.

“We are always striving for a higher degree of excellence. But the problem in furniture making is that it is so labor intensive. So our goal with this organization is to show people what we do and why our work is worth what it costs,” Kashif said.

Answering a question, he said the essence of these exhibitions is to promote the Pakistan-made furniture and associated products at local and international level.

He said that delegations from China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Thailand and, Bangkok have confirmed, while more participation is also expected from other countries in the second week of the instant month.